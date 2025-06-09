UN urges unrestricted Gaza aid as famine threat looms

Source: Reuters

A top UN official has warned that there is a “narrow window”—until the end of September—to prevent famine from spreading further in Gaza, urging Israel to allow unrestricted aid delivery. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, especially in Gaza City, are already facing or at risk of famine as Israel continues its military offensive against Hamas.

While Israel claims it is increasing aid access, UN and aid agencies say it is not enough. Over 1,900 aid trucks entered Gaza last week, but severe food shortages persist. Strikes in Gaza City have killed civilians, including 14 overnight, one involving a school sheltering displaced people.

Civilians are being told to evacuate to areas like Khan Younis, already overcrowded with displaced people. Calls for a ceasefire are growing, both within Gaza and in Israel, where mass protests have erupted demanding an end to the war and the release of hostages.

Israel maintains the war could end if Hamas surrenders and frees remaining hostages—20 of whom are believed to be alive.

