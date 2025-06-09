World

UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Trump's Gaza plan

Reuters

November 18, 2025 2:23 pm

[Source: Reuters]

The UN Security Council voted to adopt a U.S.-drafted resolution endorsing President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza and authorizing an international stabilization force for the Palestinian enclave.

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas agreed last month to the first phase of Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza – a ceasefire in their two-year war and a hostage-release deal – but the UN resolution is seen as vital to legitimizing a transitional governance body and reassuring countries that are considering sending troops to Gaza.

The text of the resolution says member states can take part in the Trump-led Board of Peace envisioned as a transitional authority that would oversee reconstruction and economic recovery of Gaza.

Article continues after advertisement

It also authorizes the international stabilization force, which would ensure a process of demilitarizing Gaza, including by decommissioning weapons and destroying military infrastructure.

Hamas, in a statement, reiterated that it will not disarm and argued that its fight against Israel is legitimate resistance, potentially pitting the militant group against the international force authorized by the resolution.

“The resolution imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip, which our people and their factions reject,” Hamas said in its statement, issued after the adoption of the resolution.

Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, said the resolution, which includes Trump’s 20-point plan as an annex, “charts a possible pathway for Palestinian self-determination … where rockets will give way to olive branches and there is a chance to agree on a political horizon.”

“It dismantles Hamas’ grip, it ensures Gaza rises free from terror’s shadow, prosperous and secure,” Waltz told the council ahead of the vote.

Russia, which holds a veto on the Security Council, earlier signaled potential opposition to the resolution but abstained from the vote, allowing the resolution to pass. China also abstained.

The Palestinian Authority issued a statement welcoming the resolution, and said it is ready to take part in its implementation. Diplomats said the authority’s endorsement of the resolution last week was key to preventing a Russian veto.

‘PATHWAY’ TO STATEHOOD

The resolution has proven controversial in Israel because it references a future possibility of statehood for the Palestinians.

The resolution’s text says that “conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood” once the Palestinian Authority has carried out a reform program and Gaza’s redevelopment has advanced.

“The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence,” it says.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under pressure from right-wing members of his government, said on Sunday that Israel remained opposed to a Palestinian state and pledged to demilitarize Gaza “the easy way or the hard way.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Police target speeding officers and officials

Government steps in to stop price gouging

Momentum builds for fossil fuel phase-out at COP30

Thyroid scare turns into second chance

Home break-in lands man behind bars

Home lost to blaze, NFA stresses safety

Multi-agency drive boosts disaster alerts

Child violence still a concern, say police

Violent crimes show early drop

Overseas Fijians back Fiji farming

Fiji Cancer steps up fight against cervical cancer

UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Trump's Gaza plan

Conroy joins Coral Coast 7s invitational team

Musa withdraws CAS appeal, eligibility dispute closed

Landslides in Indonesia's Central Java kill at least 18; dozens missing

Narogo driven to honor his vanua on debut

Nations Championship opens new growth path for Fiji

Ariana Grande and Cher team up for ‘SNL’

US federal agents detain 130 in Charlotte immigration sweep

Police edge Army in dramatic extra-time touch rugby

Ukraine signs deal to obtain 100 French-made Rafale warplanes

Army women outplay Police to claim touch rugby win

Germany qualify for 2026 World Cup with 6-0 demolition of Slovakia

SS Rajamouli unveils time-travel adventure film ‘Varanasi,’ with elements of Hindu mythology

SAG Awards change name to the Actor Awards starting in 2026

Saudi crown prince to visit US with defence, AI, nuclear on agenda

Disney reaches new deal with YouTube TV

BBC 'determined to fight' Trump defamation claim

Lil Nas X returns to court on police assault charges

Amazon issues $15b bond to fund AI infrastructure growth

US House set to vote on Epstein investigation file release

Flying Fijians move to eighth on world rankings

Ra Maternity hospital marks 55 years of service

Seru delivers final blow for Army on day one boxing

Pacific leaders urged to invest in the next generation

Rewa invests in youth for a safer future

Agro-inputs roll out

Push for stronger climate-smart designs

Paul meets former champion Joshua in December Miami bout

Flying Fijians joins inaugural nations championship

Suva FC register first win

Bula Boys fall to Vanuatu while Fiji Kulas register another win

At least 42 Indians die in Saudi bus-tanker crash near Medina

New rainfall insurance cover supports Fijian families this wet season

Asbestos contamination forces schools in Australia, New Zealand to close

A new Netflix doc offers an intimate portrait of Selena, straight from her family’s vault

US Border Patrol arrests 81 on first day of Charlotte immigration crackdown

'Mellon Blue' diamond ring sells for $25 million in Geneva auction

Britain reviews human rights laws in major shake-up of asylum policy

Tudravu cracks down on corrupt officers

I want the ‘tanoa’ in Nasova this week: Tudravu

Weather Office warns of intense thunderstorms, heavy rain

McNulty back for Coral Coast 7s

Reliable water supply to bring relief to the people of Burerua

FCS explores land for future burial site

Army opens Sukuna Bowl week with three-wicket victory

Legal secretary realizes lifelong dream of being a lawyer

Afrobeat icon Fela Kuti's legacy celebrated in Lagos show

Germany's Klingbeil at last reaches Beijing as trade gulf widens

Pope hosts Hollywood stars at Vatican, laments decline in movie-going

Australia Paralympics gold medalist Paige Greco dies at 28

Labubu craze hits London on Singles' Day with AliExpress live shopping show

Trump buys at least $82 million in bonds since late August

Croatia's truffle hunters pursue one of world's priciest delicacies

Police probe COI cases

NFA cautions on fire safety in light of recent property fire in Rewa

Pentagon says it struck another suspected drug boat in Pacific, killing three

Fiji and Solomon Islands Justice Ministers to boost regional cooperation

Police report steep decline in crime

Flying Fijians edging closer to where they want to be: Byrne

Original Birkin bag unveiled in Japan after record $10 million purchase

Poor lifestyle choices costing lives: Vusoniceva

Sukuna Bowl players salute those holding the fort

Pacific leaders reimagine public service future

Gen Z-styled protests spread in Mexico, fueled by mayor's murder

Drua to confirm 2026 captain in December

Police chase answers in 13 cold cases

New training aims to strengthen digital health for mums and babies

New boat brings equal opportunity for Lamiti and Malawai people

Italy fans brace for more World Cup playoff drama

New animated film 'In Your Dreams' gets real about family conflict

Around 30 people killed in Congo copper mine incident

Nadi hash team carries 2027 pitch to Asia

Julia Ducournau's 'Alpha' film fuelled by 'the spread of fear'

Court grants bail as Prasad challenges validity of charges

Bus crash in Ecuador kills at least 12 people

Crime complaints plunge in Nadi

Two men to front court for alleged assault

Parliaments urged to act on climate now

Five-year Fiji–Wallis & Futuna alliance

Mayhoola's Balmain names Antonin Tron creative director

Marcos vows jail time for suspects in Philippines graft scandal

US House speaker says 'nothing to hide' in Epstein files

Netanyahu stands firm against Palestinian state as UN considers plan

Costly lapses deny Fiji after promising fight says Ikanivere

Sukuna Bowl week kicks off today with Boxing and Cricket

Pumas roar back to stun Scotland

Marks scaling returns

South Africa beat India by 30 runs in opening test

Diabetes hits young Fijians hard

Fiji bets on culture, music and sports to attract visitors

LTA boosts patrols ahead of festive rush

Fiji demands climate justice at COP30

New specialist centre brings advanced care

Crowne Plaza set to shake up Nadi tourism

Kadavu projects under tight scrutiny

China finds bigger role as US sidesteps Brazil climate summit

Police touch rugby strengthens unity at Raiwaqa church service

Flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas

Mental health key in Fiji diabetes campaign

Suva FC ready for OFC Men’s Futsal Championship

From children’s home to lawyer: Sharma fulfils her dream

Border measures aim to safeguard economy

Trump invests in corporate, municipal bonds worth $82m

Improving Fiji’s investor confidence through better enforcement

Swift docuseries offers look inside Eras Tour and personal life

Apple to appeal $634m patent ruling in Masimo tech case

Jackson shares ongoing health issues from past drug use

Disney and YouTube TV reach deal

Protesters in Brazil demand climate protection during COP30 summit

Kolinisau warns squad of high-pressure Dubai format

Touch rugby team leads drug and HIV education in communities

Heavy rain causes surface flooding on Suva–Nausori roads

Kate's reflections on 'letting go' as seasons change

Heavy rain alert in place for the country

Trump faces renewed scrutiny over Epstein ties after email release

Crowne Plaza signals major boost for Fiji’s tourism future

Fiji urges developed nations to deliver climate finance for Pacific

Blast at police station in Indian Kashmir kills nine, injures 27

Early tries give France win over Flying Fijians in Bordeaux

Hamas quietly reasserts control in Gaza as post-war talks grind on

Sarah Ferguson's new children's book withdrawn

Alcaraz and Sinner set up inevitable ATP Finals decider

Vasconcellos nets winning goal; Rabo gets a break

Rabuka shares Ocean of Peace concept in Japan

COMPOL orders zero tolerance on speeding

Flying Fijians urged to play with heart

Structured road plan to strengthen Fiji’s infrastructure investment

Tongan fruit fly threatens Fiji’s agriculture

England beats All Blacks at home

Curry scores 49 as Warriors edge Spurs

Trump cuts tariffs on beef, coffee and other foods as inflation concerns mount

Tuwai to lead Mike Friday select side

Temo warns new lawyers

Young Fijians lead charge with diabetes

Waiqanake Students debut at Get into Rugby PLUS Festival

Life restored after months of pain

Finance Ministry encourages use of AI

Fijian 7s teams present iTatau ahead of Dubai campaign

Wallabies vow to bounce back in Ireland Test as spring tour continues in Dublin

Government invests in Navosa youth

BBC apologises to Trump over speech edit but rejects defamation claim

Sukuna Bowl holds emotional weight for officers

Fiji tracks toward being world’s diabetes capital

Kolisi backs new players for South Africa's clash with Italy

Rural communities faces ongoing water and sanitation challenges

New measures strengthen Fiji’s fight against tax crimes

Radio commentator and Police officer turned lawyer

Google ad tech antitrust trial closing arguments moved back

Fiji strengthens Pacific cultural ties in Indonesia

FAA halves flight cuts to 3% as airlines push for end

UK man jailed for stealing Banksy's Girl with Balloon

'Robbing me': Morgan Freeman slams AI voice replicas

COP30 talks focus on adaptation as fossil fuels left off agenda

UN says Israeli wall crosses Lebanon border

Sokobale set for possible debut

Fijian French-based stars set for reunion

Kadavu fullback eyes bigger goals after breakout year

16.6% of Fijian adults have diabetes

Four charged as illegal vape trade probed

Sinner extends unbeaten run with ATP Finals win over Shelton

Schools urged to enforce canteen policies

Queens road accident claims two lives

Chakravarty to host free Kathak cultural workshop

US government opens back up but deep political divisions remain

Four years of no climate progress, Climate Tracker sounds alarm

Narogo to make Fiji 7s debut in HSBC Dubai 7s

Shoppers hit stores as festive deals start

New early warning system to boost Labasa’s disaster preparedness

BLK expands support for Police at Sukuna Bowl

Re-establishment of PWD will boost infrastructure development

Fijian Drua to send side to Ovalau as part of pre-season

Fiji showcases rural electrification success at COP30

Fijian women reclaim identity through veiqia revival

VAKA Forum pushes Fiji toward a waste revolution

FEO appoints Senimoli as Acting Deputy Supervisor of Elections

Consumer council warns about risky online reward schemes

Fiji promotes local products at China International Import Expo

Trump will attend Davos forum in 2026, White House official says

Drua confirm Ba and Lautoka as final venues

Byrne confident in Hoyt’s scrummaging steel for France clash

$20m Nadi Police Station to improve policing efforts

Captain Tuitabu set on defending Police boxing glory

Rabuka seals new Fiji–Japan partnership

Staff shortage hinders tobacco law enforcement

Housing development threatened by imported supplies

Strengthening infrastructure critical as Fiji faces rising climate challenges

Police to conduct major search and rescue exercise in Suva

Man guilty of breaching Electoral Act

Macuata-i-wai secures direct climate funding to rebuild community