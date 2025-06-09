Ukraine to meet US in Switzerland to discuss ending war

so

Kyiv will hold consultations with the U.S. in Switzerland on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, a top Ukrainian security official said on Saturday.

“…we are starting consultations between high-ranking officials of Ukraine and the United States on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement,” Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, wrote on Telegram.

U.S. President Donald Trump told journalists he believed Thursday was an appropriate deadline for Kyiv to accept the plan.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned the nation that Ukraine risked losing its dignity and freedom or Washington’s backing over the plan. Ahead of the upcoming talks he said real peace was always based on guaranteed security and justice.

“Our representatives know how to protect Ukraine’s national interests and what exactly is needed to prevent Russia from carrying out a third invasion, another blow to Ukraine,” he added in a video address on Telegram on Saturday.

Umerov said Ukraine appreciates the participation of the American side and its readiness for substantive talks in reference to the Switzerland meetings.

He edited the post, without giving any reason, after a previous version said the talks would be held “with the participation of European partners”.

Zelenskiy has approved instructions for the negotiations and the composition of the delegation for talks led by the head of his office Andriy Yermak. It will also include Umerov and other top security officials.

“Ukraine will never be an obstacle to peace, and representatives of the Ukrainian state will defend the legitimate interests of the Ukrainian people and the foundations of European security,” a presidency statement said.

