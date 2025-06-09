Ukraine signs deal to obtain 100 French-made Rafale warplanes

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 17, 2025. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Ukraine will obtain up to 100 French-made Rafale warplanes over the next 10 years under a deal signed on Monday, both countries said, as Kyiv seeks to bolster its defences against Russia’s invasion.

Air defence systems, munitions and drones were also included in the letter of intent signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in front of one of the jets and both their flags.

Shares in Dassault (AM.PA), opens new tab, which makes the jets, rose sharply on the news and were 8% higher at 1245 GMT.

