Ukraine keeps Russia guessing over talks

Source: Reuters

Ukraine has declined to commit to another round of peace talks with Russia without first receiving clear proposals from Moscow. President Zelenskiy emphasized the need for a clear agenda and preparation for meaningful dialogue, accusing Russia of undermining progress. While Turkey and the U.S. have shown interest in facilitating talks, Ukraine insists on a ceasefire as a prerequisite.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, during a visit to Kyiv, warned that Russia would face tough new sanctions if it continues to stall the peace process. He criticized President Putin’s approach as a delay tactic and said the U.S. Senate would act soon. President Trump, meanwhile, expressed frustration over continued Russian aggression amid ceasefire efforts.

Both Russia and Ukraine are seeking to appeal to Trump’s peace initiative—Ukraine for more military support, and Russia for potential sanction relief. Russia confirmed it would send a delegation to Istanbul for Monday’s proposed talks, although expectations are low due to the wide gulf between the sides’ positions.

Russia’s demands reportedly include halting NATO’s eastward expansion. Trump’s envoy appeared sympathetic to this stance, saying the U.S. does not want Ukraine to join NATO. Turkey hopes to broker a leaders’ summit, while Kyiv continues to insist that talks must be substantive and backed by concrete Russian proposals.

