UK gives £200m in aid to developing nations

| @BBCWorld
April 12, 2020 1:37 pm
Medical staff take notes as they check people's temperature on the street as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus in Yemen. [Source: BBC]

The UK will send £200m in aid to help developing nations battle coronavirus.

The money will mean more help for refugee camps – including new hand-washing stations.

International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said boosting fragile health systems overseas would help prevent a “second wave” of infections hitting the UK.

Article continues after advertisement

The latest donation brings Britain’s total contribution to the global effort to halt the pandemic to £774m.

It makes the UK one of the biggest donors to the worldwide fight against the virus, according to the Department for International Development (Dfid).

Britain’s funding will help install new hand-washing stations and isolation and treatment centres in refugee camps, and increase access to clean water for those living in areas of armed conflict, Dfid confirmed.

