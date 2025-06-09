UK, Canada, Australia recognize Palestinian state

[Photo Credit: CNN News]

The UK, Canada, and Australia are formally recognizing a Palestinian state.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the move keeps “alive the possibility of peace” and that Britain will keep working to bring Israeli hostages home.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects the decision. He says it is “a huge reward to terrorism” and insists a Palestinian state “will not happen.”

Families of hostages held in Gaza raise concern. In an open letter, they say the recognition makes it harder to bring their loved ones back.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy defends the move. He states now is the time to stand up for a two-state solution

