Trump says U.S. ‘very ready’ for virus; Pence to lead response

President Donald Trump declared in a press conference today that the US is “very, very ready” for whatever the coronavirus threat brings, and he put his vice president in charge of overseeing the nation’s response.

Trump sought to minimize fears of the virus spreading widely across the US, comparing it to the flu multiple times.

But he said he was ready to spend “whatever’s appropriate,” even if that meant the extra billions of dollars that Democrats have said is necessary to beef up the US response.

Trump had told Congress earlier this week that the government needed to spend $2.5 billion to fight the virus.