Trump says positive talks with Ukraine's Zelensky

[Photo: EPA/ SHUTTERSHOCK]

US President Donald Trump says he has had “very good talks” with Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, after his envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism about finalising a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

The talks between the two leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, lasted about an hour and Trump later said that “the meeting was good”.

Witkoff is due to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin later on Thursday, and Trump told reporters that “everyone wants to have the war end”.

“I think we’ve got it down to one issue and we have discussed iterations of that issue, and that means it’s solvable,”

