Trump Fined $10,000 for 2nd Gag Order Violation in Fraud Case

Donald Trump was fined $10,000 on Wednesday after the New York judge overseeing his civil fraud trial said the former U.S. president for a second time violated a gag order barring him from disparaging court staff.

Justice Arthur Engoron had imposed the order on Oct. 3 after Trump shared on social media a photo of the judge’s top clerk posing with U.S. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and falsely called her Schumer’s “girlfriend.”

During a break on Wednesday in the case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James concerning Trump’s business practices, Trump told reporters in a hallway, “This judge is a very partisan judge, with a person who’s very partisan sitting alongside of him, perhaps even much more partisan than he is.”

Engoron, surmising that Trump was referencing his clerk, called the comments a “blatant” gag order violation.

Trump’s hallway remarks came as Michael Cohen, his onetime lawyer and fixer, testified for a second day against him.

Before being fined, Trump briefly took the witness stand and told Engoron he was referring to “you and Cohen” during his remarks. The judge rejected the idea, echoed by Trump’s lawyer Christopher Kise, that the “partisan” person Trump mentioned was Cohen.

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 U.S. election, walked out of the courtroom after being fined.

On Oct. 20, Engoron fined Trump $5,000 after finding he had not taken down a post disparaging the clerk, warning that future transgressions could bring “far more severe” sanctions including jail. In originally imposing the gag order, Engoron said comments against his staff were “unacceptable, inappropriate and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Engoron’s clerk has sat next to the judge during the trial, standard practice in a New York state court.

Alina Habba, one of Trump’s lawyers, told Engoron she saw the clerk appear to roll her eyes during Cohen’s testimony, and that this was “completely inappropriate.”

The trial concerns allegations that Trump and his family business, the Trump Organization, unlawfully manipulated asset values and his net worth to dupe lenders and insurers. The case could break up Trump’s business empire.

Cohen’s two days of testimony marked his first face-to-face encounters with Trump in five years. Trump “arbitrarily” inflated the value of real estate assets to secure favorable insurance premiums, Cohen testified on Tuesday.

Since cutting ties and becoming one of Trump’s fiercest critics, Cohen has written two books and created a political podcast.

Cross-examined by Habba on Wednesday, Cohen acknowledged having a financial incentive to criticize Trump, but defended his credibility. He rejected Habba’s contention that he has “made a career” of attacking Trump and embellishing criticism for personal gain.