Trial begins in Vietnam's largest, multi-billion-dollar financial fraud

Australian police have charged a mother and daughter over a massive $46 million scam targeting vulnerable members of the Vietnamese community.

The 53-year-old mother, who claimed to be a fortune teller and feng shui master, and her 25-year-old daughter were arrested at their multi-million-dollar Sydney home.

Authorities say the mother told victims a “billionaire” would come to their aid if they took out loans, keeping a share of the money herself. During the arrests, police seized cash, luxury items, a gold bar, and froze $15 million in assets.

The mother faces 39 charges, including running a criminal group and fraud, while her daughter faces seven charges. Police warn more arrests are likely as the investigation continues into what they call one of Australia’s most sophisticated financial crime syndicates.

