Toothpaste becomes battleground as US

Source: Reuters

Dabur, Indian rival of Colgate-Palmolive, is making its toothpaste a test of nationalism by asking consumers to shun American brands, as companies intensify promotion of local goods amid worsening trade ties with the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated his call to use “Swadeshi,” or made-in-India goods.

Children should “make a list” of foreign-branded goods, Modi said, while teachers should push them to not use them. US President Donald Trump last week imposed tariffs of up to 50% on imported Indian goods, prompting Modi’s supporters to start a WhatsApp campaign to boycott American brands including McDonald’s, Pepsi and Apple.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.