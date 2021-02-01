Tiger Woods car crash: Golfing great drove at almost double the speed limit

Tiger Woods was driving close to double the 45mph speed limit when he crashed in February, according to Los Angeles County’s sheriff.

The 15-time major champion, 45, had to be “extricated from the wreck” of his car by firefighters and paramedics.

Woods’ car left the road at about 84-87mph and flipped several times during the accident in California.

Article continues after advertisement

Woods was released from hospital earlier this month after sustaining a number of serious injuries.

There was no evidence Woods had been impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

LA County sheriff Alex Villanueva said: “The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway.”

Woods’ car crossed the centre-divider before coming to rest several hundred feet away, having hit a tree and rolling several times during the accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes.

The American required surgery after suffering open leg fractures as well as injuries to his foot and ankle.

In addition to the speed at the first area of impact occurring at up to 87mph, sheriff Villanueva added the “estimated speed when the vehicle struck the tree was 75mph”.

LASD Captain James Powers said: “The car’s so-called ‘black box’ data recorder showed Woods engaged the accelerator and never applied the brake during the incident. That could indicate he may have mistakenly hit the wrong pedal while trying to control the car.”

Powers added: “It’s believed that when you panic or you have some sort of sudden interruption while you’re driving, your initial thought is to hit the brake and it’s believed he may have done that but hit the accelerator.”

There were were no citations issued because there were no witnesses to the incident.

Woods tweeted his thanks on Wednesday to those who assisted his rescue, adding: “I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received throughout this very difficult time.”

The former world number one and 2019 Masters champion, who the LASD said was “fortunate to be alive” following the incident on 23 February, was the sole occupant in his vehicle and was wearing his seatbelt.

Woods was involved in a car crash in November 2009 which eventually led to admissions of infidelity and the breakdown of his marriage. He then took a break from golf but returned shortly afterwards.

In 2017, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence when he was found asleep at the wheel of his car. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.