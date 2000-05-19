Three people, including two children, critically injured in suspicious Chadstone house fire

[ Source: ABC ]

Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in Melbourne’s east that has left three people critically injured, including two children.

Emergency services were called to the property in Terrigal Street, Chadstone about 9:40pm.

Ambulance Victoria said paramedics treated a woman, believed to in her 30s, and two primary school aged girls for critical injuries.

Police have deemed the fire suspicious and a crime scene has been established.

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) said the fire took hold in the top level of the two-storey house and caused a partial structural collapse.

