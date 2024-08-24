Three dead after stabbing attack at festival in western Germany

[Source: Reuters]
Three people were killed and four others seriously wounded in a stabbing attack at a festival on Friday night in the western German city of Solingen, police said.
They said that at around 10 p.m. a single, unidentified man attacked multiple people and that the perpetrator was still at large.
Fatal stabbings and shootings in Germany are relatively uncommon.
The police said the attack occurred at a festival to honor the town’s 650th anniversary.
Solingen is in North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous state, and it borders the Netherlands.
The state’s interior minister, Herbert Reul, visited the scene, telling reporters it was a targeted attack on human life but declining to speculate on the motive.
Fatal stabbings and shootings in Germany are relatively uncommon.
The police said the attack occurred at a festival to honor the town’s 650th anniversary.
Solingen is in North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous state, and it borders the Netherlands.
The state’s interior minister, Herbert Reul, visited the scene, telling reporters it was a targeted attack on human life but declining to speculate on the motive.