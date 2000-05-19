Thousands without power, man's body found

[ Source: ABC ]

The body of a man has been found in a flooded home north-east of Taree on the New South Wales Mid North Coast.

Police said emergency service crews were called to a property at Moto at about 3:00pm yesterday.

Manning-Great Lakes Police District officers have commenced an investigation after the body of a 63-year-old man was found in a home on North Moto Road.

The district has been pelted by torrential rain over the last three days.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) gauge at Taree airport has recorded 491 millimetres of rain over the last 72 hours.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has posted his condolences in a statement on social media.

“This is devastating news that a man has died at a residence impacted by flooding on the New South Wales Mid North Coast,” he said.

