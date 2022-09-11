Thousands to line streets as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves Balmoral

The Queen's cortege left the Balmoral Estate draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland. [Photo Source: BBC News]

People are lining the streets as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

The hearse is being driven to the Palace of Holyroodhouse – the monarch’s official residence in Scotland – as part of the journey to London for her funeral on 19 September.

Mourners watched in silence as her coffin, wrapped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, passed by.

Article continues after advertisement

The Queen’s daughter is travelling with the cortege on the 175-mile journey.

The coffin is set to arrive in Edinburgh at about 16:00 BST after a slow six-hour drive which will see it go through Aberdeen and Dundee.

Earlier, six gamekeepers from her Balmoral estate placed the Queen’s oak coffin into a hearse before she left Balmoral for the final time.

The wreath on top of the coffin features some of the Queen’s favourite flowers, all cut from the estate – white heather, dahlias and sweet peas, phlox and pine fir.

When the cortege reached Ballater, Aberdeenshire – the closest village to Balmoral – flowers were thrown in the road by mourners, some of whom had tied union flags to barriers.

Princess Royal is travelling in the second car of the cortege with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Once in Edinburgh, the Queen’s coffin will remain at Holyroodhouse overnight.

On Monday afternoon, the coffin will process to St Giles’ Cathedral, accompanied by the King and other members of the Royal Family. The coffin will remain under continuous vigil for 24 hours, with the public able to pay their respects.

A service will be held at the cathedral in the evening.

The following day, Princess Anne will accompany her mother’s coffin as it travels from Edinburgh Airport back to Buckingham Palace via RAF Northolt.