The puzzle of America's record COVID hospital rate

Even as the Omicron variant sweeps around the world, public health officials have noted that, in most cases, the number of COVID patients in hospitals remains significantly lower than during previous pandemic surges.

That’s not the case in the US, however, where the number of patients with the coronavirus currently in hospital has reached record numbers.

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, 145,982 people were in the hospital with the virus on 11 January, surpassing a previous record set in January 2021.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden was expected to announce plans to deploy military medical personnel to help in six of the states hardest hit by the influx of patients.

Similarly, hospitals in large parts of neighbouring Canada have also seen surges, with Quebec reporting a pandemic high last weekend.