Texas train carrying fuel in flames after crossing collision

A goods train transporting petrol has burst into flames after colliding with a lorry at a level crossing in the US state of Texas, police say.

Footage of the incident in the city of Cameron, in Milam County, showed thick black smoke streaming across the sky.

Nearby homes had to be evacuated and at least one property was destroyed by fire, police said.

Article continues after advertisement

The vehicle’s driver and the people on board the train escaped unharmed and no injuries have been reported.

According to local media reports, at least three sections of the train caught fire and some units had left the tracks.