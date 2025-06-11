Texas deploys National Guard ahead of protests

[ Source: BBC News ]

LA Mayor Karen Bass has declared a curfew for parts of downtown Los Angeles in response to looting and violence during protests against immigration raids.

And in a televised address, California Governor Gavin Newsom attacked Donald Trump for inflaming situation in LA

After the curfew began at 8pm local time, many people remained downtown – either by accident or defying curfew.

Meanwhile, the protests have spread to other cities in the US, with ‘multiple’ arrests in New York.

Trump earlier said the protests were an “assault on peace and public order” as he doubled down on deploying more troops to the city.

