Syrian Kurdish commander in touch with Turkey, open to meeting Erdogan

Source: Reuters

Kurdish commander Mazloum Abdi, who leads the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria, said his group is in direct contact with Turkey and open to improving relations, including a potential meeting with President Erdogan. This marks a major diplomatic gesture, considering past conflicts between the SDF and Turkish forces during Syria’s civil war.

Abdi confirmed communication through both direct channels and mediators, and expressed hope that a two-month-old truce with Turkey could become permanent. He emphasized openness to future engagement, although no meeting with Erdogan is currently planned. Turkey, however, has denied reports of proposing talks with Abdi.

Abdi also rejected claims of SDF contact with Israel and reaffirmed a recent agreement with Syria’s interim government to reintegrate the autonomous northeast into national institutions—an agreement Turkey accuses the SDF of stalling. Abdi concluded by stating his group supports good relations with all of Syria’s neighbors.

