World

Supreme Court ruling expands US gun rights

June 24, 2022 7:00 am

[Source: BBC News]

The US Supreme Court has struck down a New York law restricting gun-carrying rights.

The law required residents who want a license to prove “proper cause” to carry concealed weapons and that they faced “a special or unique” danger.

The 6-3 decision stated the requirement violates the Constitutional right to bear arms.

Article continues after advertisement

The ruling jeopardises similar restrictions in other states and expands gun rights.

Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the six-justice conservative majority on the court, held that Americans have a right to carry “commonly used” firearms for personal defence.

The Second Amendment right to bear arms is not a “second class” constitutional right subject to greater restrictions “than other Bill of Rights guarantees,” he wrote.

The liberal justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer dissented.

The Supreme Court’s decision comes amid renewed intensity in the debate over gun rights as high profile shootings, including at a primary school in Uvalde, Texas and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York last month, have energised gun rights supporters and gun control activists alike.

Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling, the US Senate had announced steps towards new legislation tightening access to firearms.

However, Thursday’s decision from the top US court continued a steady pattern of rulings that have expanded gun rights, holding that the right to carry firearms both at home and in public is enshrined in the Second Amendment to the US Constitution.

The decision further cements the court’s record on gun rights, not only striking down New York state’s law but also endangering similar regulations in states like California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Maryland.

Even in the shadow of mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, the six-justice majority on the Supreme Court stood by a broad interpretation of the Second Amendment first outlined by a narrower court majority in 2008.

As these court precedents pile up, it will be increasingly difficult for future Supreme Court justices to change course and interpret the Constitution as permitting broader gun restrictions.

In his dissent, Justice Breyer noted that gun violence has taken a significant number of lives in the US this year.

“Since the start of this year alone (2022), there have already been 277 reported mass shootings – an average of more than one per day,” he said.

Six other US states have similar laws that are likely to be impacted by the court’s rulings.

The decision was quickly condemned by New York officials, including Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul.

It is “outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons,” she said.

The National Rifle Association, on the other hand, celebrated the ruling.

Rewa milk and butter prices increase

Duo charged for Raiwai brawl

Ministry investigates possible monkeypox cases

Man found unconscious in Suva

Minister explains Fiji’s debt status

104 new cases with no COVID deaths reported

Vaccine removal scam resurface

Fijians encouraged to get five percent EFL shares

MOH to address backlog in medical supplies

Businesses increasing warehouse capacity

31 locals employed by newly opened Stop & Shop Supermarket

They’ll always have ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’

India aims to keep FY2023 fiscal deficit at last year's level - sources

Supreme Court ruling expands US gun rights

How a Venezuelan music scheme changed Raploch

Three more gold for Team Fiji

Navuma to lead Nadroga

Golden run for Tailevu North youngster

Many children feared dead in disaster

First international rugby outing for Moceisawana

Lautoka and Fiji FA mourns loss of Chandra

Human behaviour impacts environment

190 Police recruits to graduate with Basic Recruits Course

Tourism has potential to invigorate economy

New ambulances to meet high demand

Ghastly shootings, political forces align to prompt gun deal

More rural farmers moving to mechanized agriculture

Tuilawaki wins gold with one track shoe

Welfare recipients registered under Climate Risk Insurance

Gold for Cikamatana at Mini Games

Fijians prepare for hip-hop battle

Fijians dominate Super Rugby stats

NFP responds to claims

Cuvu and Sigatoka Methodist retain titles

Refreshed Labasa ready for DPL

National cricket squad’s named

Marist is cricket champs

MOH receives 10 new ambulances

Mental disorder hits billion mark

Several people injured in Murrays Bay incident, one person in custody

79 Fijians reimbursed under Lagilagi Housing Refund scheme

Court hears of alleged shoelace usage

Vodafone Flying Fijians for PNC

COVID-19 vaccines for 100,000 children

Two in custody following Raiwai brawl

FijiFirst raises various issues with SOE

Fiji to strengthen relations with Austria and EU

Rabuka claims low-key NZ visit

Rates hikes the only way to curb inflation: minutes

Baseball history for Sorovakatini’s

Alleged drug man get bail

Tailevu school shows prowess

Break a blessing for Tailevu Naitasiri

Emilia Clarke swaps Game of Thrones' dragons for Chekhov's The Seagull

Chinese man jailed for sexual assault of Alibaba employee

Pacific presence in global arena critical

Musk's ex shares supportive message about their daughter

US collaborates with authorities

UK declares 'national incident' after virus is detected

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers plead for aid

Asia shares struggle, oil falls as recession fears linger

Putin says Russia is rerouting trade to China and India

Givenchy models walk on water in Paris Fashion Week

Worst time for first-home buyers in 65 years

Ford chooses Valencia for new electric car plant

Hailey Bieber Sued for Trademark Skincare Line

House values in half of New Zealand’s suburbs in decline

ACS to feature in Tailevu Zone

At least 1,000 people killed and 1,500 injured

Thriller ‘The Black Phone’ captivating

Europe told to prepare for Russia turning off gas

Shocking cancer numbers in Lautoka

FijiFirst launches website, candidate application opens

New agreement will ensure reciprocal membership

Radrodro’s trial to proceed in the High Court

Bari dedicates success to late mother

Classic Lion King waiata sung in te reo Māori

Does Tabuya’s comment reflect the view of the party?

Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

Lal calls for more U-19 player’s game time

Survey to identify sugarcane farming challenges

Gold for Banuve in the 100m

Eels poach Momoisea

Hundreds of thousands evacuated as floods ravage southern China

James Rado, who co-created groundbreaking ‘Hair,’ dies at 90

Michael J. Fox to be awarded honorary Oscar

UK inflation rises

Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975

Afghanistan earthquake: At least 250 killed and scores wounded

Ministry mindful of environmental damages

Makoi Health Center to undergo maintenance

Be wary of social media posts about flats: Police

Climate change increases vulnerability

Nadi Airport ranked amongst the best

Bushells Biggest Morning Tea raises $23,000

Vaivai wins Team Fiji’s first gold

Australia to lift electricity market suspension

US gun control: Bill clears first hurdle in US Senate

Five overseas players for Fiji U-20

RKS wins cricket plate

WAF banks on Rewa River Water Supply Scheme

170 women to gauge entrepreneurial skills

PNG withdraws from Oceania 7s

Digicel project to boost internet connectivity

Robb Elementary School to be demolished

40 per cent of premature deaths from NCD’s

Sadrugu to make Bati debut

Peace is built by people: PM

FIA’s digitalization process disrupted by COVID

Journalist sells Nobel peace medal for $103.5 million to help Ukrainian refugees

Alleged murderer further remanded

More attention needed for older persons with disabilities

VB Holdings declares final dividend for 2021

Jury finds Bill Cosby liable in sexual battery case

18 new players in Fijiana 15s squad

Lorde shares 'painful' experience of releasing album

Macron rejects prime minister's offer to resign

Rawaca named for Oceania 7s

Rokotuisiga to debut for Fijiana 7s

Poll officials detail Trump voters' death threats

Billie Eilish fears she could bomb at Glastonbury

EasyJet Spain cabin crew set to strike in July

Twitter board endorses Elon Musk's $63 billion takeover

Cadbury owner buys US energy bar maker Clif

Kim Kardashian says she didn't damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress

Local ‘heroes’ rebuffed Trump, then faced threats

Fiji supports Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Treaty

Vaccine safe and effective for children: WHO

Players to compete for Commonwealth spot this weekend

Vakasama finishes 7th in Budapest

More New Zealanders perceive China as a threat

End of analog TV broadcasts for West

Jennifer Lopez introduces one of her twins gender neutral pronouns

Restaurants consider price rises as food costs go up

Beyoncé, Drake and the revival of 90s house music

Crucial three rounds for Rewa and Northland

Three Team Fiji athletes book semi-final spot

Morgan, Collins, Whitehead, Nofoaluma fined

Illegal activities rob Fijians of hard-earned money

Boy, 10, electrocuted

Judge dismisses preliminary objections

EIA critical to protect natural resources

Photos show armed police waiting in school hallway

Cogea Villagers to be relocated to higher grounds

Kellogg to split into 3 companies

Praveen’s Kava opens new outlet in Suva

Reception commemorates Music Day

Financial literacy to assist coastal communities

Russia warns Lithuania of consequences over rail transit blockade

Makeover of War Memorial in Guadalcanal

Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’

MoneyMinded program assists seasonal workers

Tabuya’s comments labeled as ignorant and worrying

Special achievement for Sowakula’s small family

Monkeypox isn’t much of a threat: WHO

World Rugby extends concussion stand down period

Three injured in Raiwai brawl

Government continues to promote safe farming practice

Program to ease financial burden of NCD’s

Labasa leads DWSL

Fijians take part in International Yoga Day

Lebanon rugby league coach Cheika to miss game

Laumape, Nayacalevu inspire Wakeham

Students counselled on various issues

Blood shortage at CWM concerning

Fitness focus for Under-19 football

Ministry clarifies allegation against school students

India floods destroy millions of homes and dreams

Toganivalu, first Pacific Island female on IFRC Governing Board

US ban on imports from China's Xinjiang

COVID-19 vaccine safe for kids: Dr Fong

Iconic floating Jumbo restaurant sinks

Payless Car Rental launched

Tabakaucoro, Lal in action today

Zimbabwe healthcare workers strike over wages

Five Britons released after arrest by Taliban

Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week

A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny

Vunivalu re-signs with Reds and Australia

VOU will perform alongside well-known artists

Farming kit to assist Navunivesi Youth Club

Luke Combs, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson

Canada announces ban on single-use plastics

C4 subtitle problems breached licence conditions

Crypto investors’ hot streak ends as harsh ‘winter’ descends

Zelenskyy calls Africa ‘hostage’ of war

Nauru records first community Covid-19 cases

Five ways US rate rise will affect you

K-pop supergroup BTS, questions remain about its future

China oil imports from Russia surge amid war

Israel heading to polls as coalition moves to dissolve parliament

Not taking booster is a tragedy: Fong

Nayacalevu rates Drua players highly

Joshua and Usyk rematch confirmed for August

Ministry records 95 COVID cases

Tailevu learn from past mistakes

Lautoka shifts focus to DPL

Fittler makes changes for must-win match

Parental responsibility is crucial: Kumar

Equality before the law