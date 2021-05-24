Stephen Timms: MP who survived stabbing wants to meet jailed attacker

An MP who was stabbed at a constituency surgery wants to meet his attacker so “he can finally forgive her”.

Stephen Timms, who has represented East Ham for 27 years, was stabbed twice in the stomach by Islamic extremist Roshonara Choudhry in Beckton, east London, in May 2010.

The MP, 66, said he had received letters from Ms Choudhry from prison, but had not yet met her.

“I cannot forgive her unless I meet her face to face,” he said.

Choudhry, 32, is serving a life sentence, with a minimum jail term of 15 years, for attempted murder.

Mr Timms’ comments come after the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, which has prompted questions about the threats MPs face.

“She (Choudhry) has written to me recently,” the Labour MP said. “I have received three letters from her. I would like to meet her and ask her why she did what she did.

“On the basis of the letters she has sent to me, it seems she has thought a lot about that and we would probably have a worthwhile conversation.”

But Mr Timms said: “It’s impossible to forgive somebody without having some kind of relationship and that’s why I’d like face-to-face contact.”

On Monday, he was one of the MPs who spoke in the Commons to pay tribute to Sir David.

Mr Timms said: “He was accessible to his constituents. Tragically, he has now given his life.

“We will rightly reflect on what more we can do to stop that happening again. I wonder if we might ask the police to review our appointment lists ahead of each surgery, for example?

“But we mustn’t give up on the accessibility of Members of Parliament. If we do, the sponsors of those who attacked David and who attacked me will have succeeded. That must not happen.”

Speaking to BBC Breakfast earlier, Mr Timms said he received an overwhelming “wave of support and warmth” after being stabbed and never considered giving up his job.

Sir David was killed in a stabbing attack at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex last week.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is being been held under the Terrorism Act.