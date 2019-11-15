Special aircraft carrying Indians evacuated from Wuhan lands in New Delhi

An Indian Air Force Flight has repatriated 76 Indian citizens and 36 other foreign nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak began, said India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said the plane landed in New Delhi this morning. The same plane also carried medical relief to Wuhan yesterday.

All evacuated passengers will now undergo 14 days quarantine, said the government.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,800 people worldwide, the vast majority in mainland China.

There have been more than 81,700 global cases with infections in every continent except Antarctica. New outbreak clusters are sparking alarm and emergency measures in the Middle East and Europe.