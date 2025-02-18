South Africa says silence from US on bid for talks

[Source: Reuters]

South Africa’s foreign minister Ronald Lamola said on Monday that the United States had not responded to attempts to discuss President Donald Trump’s executive order cutting off aid but that China had pledged support.

Trump cut U.S. financial assistance to the country this month, citing disapproval of its land reform policy and genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

“Despite all our attempts, through our mission in Washington to formally engage and communicate… we are awaiting feedback and a response. We’re hopeful that they will find a moment to … have the discussion with us,” Lamola told Reuters in an interview in the main commercial city of Johannesburg.

Lamola said South Africa was setting up bilateral meetings to shore up support with a number of countries, including China.

“(China said) that they are there in solidarity with us, and they stand ready to pledge support in terms of whatever trade relations and challenges that they can,” the minister said.

South Africa will host the G20 meeting of foreign ministers later this week in Johannesburg, which Rubio is not attending after he expressed disapproval of South Africa’s G20 theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability“.