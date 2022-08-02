Smashed bottles left strewn across footpath after thieves hit Parnell liquor store

[Source: NZ Herald]
A CCTV camera has captured a three-minute crime spree as ram raiders looted a liquor store in Auckland’s Parnell early this morning.
The footage shows the group drive a vehicle slowly up the front entrance steps before smashing through the doors of the Liquorland in Parnell.
For three minutes the thieves fill bags with alcohol – but end up dropping several bottles on the front steps as they flee the premises.
The manager of the store, John Trail, said the group took around $5000 of stock.
“[They stole] quite a bit of spirits… and a whole pile of Peanut Slabs,” which Trail couldn’t help but laugh at.
Trail estimated that approximately 30 bottles of spirits were stolen including “quite a lot of Bailey’s, they obviously had a sweet tooth.”
Some of the spirits taken cost $100, he said.