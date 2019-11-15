Singapore distributes COVID contact-tracing tokens

Singapore has started distributing Bluetooth contact-tracing tokens to its five million residents to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The tokens, which can be worn on a lanyard or carried, are a hardware version of its existing contact-tracing app which was rolled out in March.

Like the app, they use Bluetooth to look for other users’ devices and then log any contact with those devices.

They could be popular with older people who do not use smartphones.

The government also hopes the tokens will help to further reopen the economy, by enabling conferences to restart and providing better tracing in higher-risk settings, such as busy hotels, cinemas and gyms.

The initial rollout is happening in areas with a greater concentration of elderly people, who are both at a greater health risk from COVID-19 and less likely to own a smartphone.

But the token will be available to all citizens, including foreign residents.

Singapore residents currently check-in to shops and office buildings using a separate SafeEntry system, that makes use of QR codes to log users’ presence.

For some higher-risk activities, SafeEntry will now also require the app or token to check-in.