Russian troops fighting in western Bakhmut

[Source: Reuters]

Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a briefing on Friday that assault troops were fighting in western parts of Bakhmut, the last part of the embattled Ukrainian city still held by Kyiv’s forces.

Ukrainian and Russian units have been battling for months over the eastern city, which largely lies in ruins. The defence ministry did not give details of the latest fighting.

Kyiv said Russian forces had made some advances in fierce fighting for Bakhmut but that the situation was under control.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address that Kyiv was actively preparing new units that had yet to appear on the front line. Zelenskiy and other officials have long promised Ukraine will launch an offensive.

Russia’s assault on Bakhmut relies heavily on the Wagner Group private army, whose commander Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday expressed concern about a Ukrainian counterattack.

Ukraine, he predicted, would strike when the ground had firmed up after spring rains.