Rubio to travel to Israel next week to update Netanyahu on Iran talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to travel to Israel on February 28 to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and update him on Iran talks, a State Department official told CNN Wednesday.

The expected visit comes after US and Israeli delegations met in Switzerland amid efforts to make a deal.

A US official said after that meeting Tuesday that “progress was made, but there are still a lot of details to discuss.”

“The Iranians said they would come back in the next two weeks with detailed proposals to address some of the open gaps in our positions,” they said.

The expected visit also comes as the US is amassing scores of military assets in the region and as the administration indicates all options remain on the table.

