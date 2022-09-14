Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

[Source: ABC]

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left the monarch’s beloved Scotland and landed in London, where crowds have gathered along the route it will take to Buckingham Palace.

The military C-17 Globemaster carrying the monarch’s casket touched down at RAF Northolt, an air force base west of the city, about an hour after it left Edinburgh.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and a military honour guard were among those greeting the coffin at the base.

Article continues after advertisement

King Charles III and other members of immediate family will meet the coffin at Buckingham Palace, where it will spend a final night at the Queen’s London home.

It will be taken by horse-drawn gun carriage to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state for four days before Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.