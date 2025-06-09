Putin says foreign troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets

source: Reuters / Website

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday thousands of foreign troops could be deployed to his country under post-war security guarantees, but Russian leader Vladimir Putin said Moscow would regard them as legitimate targets to attack.

Their comments underlined the gulf between Kyiv and Moscow as Western pessimism mounts over prospects for ending Russia’s war in Ukraine quickly, with U.S. President Donald Trump expressing growing frustration with Moscow by saying Russia appeared “lost” to “deepest, darkest China.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.