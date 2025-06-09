Press detained in Venezuela following Maduro's removal

[Photo: REUTERS]

At least 14 members of the press were detained in Venezuela on Monday as they were covering the aftermath of the seizure of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro by US forces.

The union representing media workers in Venezuela said all but one of those detained were employed by foreign news organisations and were released later on Monday, with one reporter deported.

Foreign news media have long faced restrictions in Venezuela, with very few being granted visas to work in the country.

Their detention came as Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as the interim president and shortly after she said that she was willing to co-operate with the Trump administration, which has said it would “run” Venezuela.

