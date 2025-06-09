Polish parliament strips former justice minister of immunity

[Source: Reuters]

The Polish lower house of parliament voted to strip a former justice minister of immunity, which opens the way for him to be arrested and charged with numerous crimes, including abuse of power and heading an organised criminal group.

Zbigniew Ziobro, who was justice minister from 2015-2023 in the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government, did not attend the vote on his immunity, opting to remain abroad as he says he would not be treated fairly if he returned to Poland.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pro-EU government is pushing for an investigation of what it says was wrongdoing under the previous PiS administration.

Article continues after advertisement

Ziobro, the architect of court reforms that unleashed years of conflict with the European Union over judicial independence, is the highest-profile PiS government figure whom prosecutors have attempted to press charges against.

They want to charge him with 26 crimes, including misuse of money from the Justice Fund, which is designed to help victims of crime, to purchase the Pegasus spyware system.

Ziobro says the allegations against him are part of a witch hunt orchestrated by the government in revenge for actions he took targeting suspected corruption among people close to Tusk.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.