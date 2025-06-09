Pakistan jails eight from former PM Imran Khan’s party 2023 riots

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court sentenced eight senior members of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party to 10 years in prison late on Tuesday over riots that targeted military sites following Khan’s 2023 arrest, their lawyer said.

Khan is on trial on similar charges, being tried separately.

The government accuses him and other leaders of inciting the May 9, 2023, protests, during which demonstrators attacked military and government buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the residence of a senior commander in Lahore.

Article continues after advertisement

The prosecution is still presenting witnesses in Khan’s proceedings, and Tuesday’s verdict does not directly affect his case.

The sentences, issued in a jail trial in Lahore, are among a series of prosecutions involving Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Defence lawyer Burhan Moazzam said they would appeal.

“It is surprising that six people were acquitted while eight were convicted, even though they were all charged under the same allegations,” he said.

The case relates to one of several incidents stemming from the May 9 unrest, involving alleged incitement during attacks near a major intersection in Lahore. Moazzam said separate trials were ongoing in connection with other incidents that day.

Those sentenced include senior PTI figures who held positions in Khan’s Punjab government: Yasmin Rashid, a former provincial health minister; Ejaz Chaudhry, a senator; Mehmoodur Rashid, a former housing minister; and Umar Sarfraz Cheema, a former provincial governor and aide to Khan.

The court also acquitted PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi who is in custody in connection with other cases, and it was not immediately clear whether the acquittal would lead to his release.

Commenting on the verdict, junior law minister Aqeel Malik told local media the decision was “in line with the law and the constitution.”

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in 2022, remains in prison facing multiple cases, including charges of corruption, contempt, and disclosure of official secrets. He denies wrongdoing and says the cases are politically motivated. The military denies targeting PTI.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.