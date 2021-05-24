Samoa's FAST party secures four of six seats from by-election

Their numbers now increase to 20 but A’ana Alofi 2 preliminary winner is only ahead by a slender 9 votes with special votes and pre-polling results yet to be counted.

Former Manu Samoa Coach Faleomavaega Titimaea Tafua is one of six new members of Parliament following the preliminary count.

The Faatuatua I le Atua Samoa ua Tasi candidate won the Aleipata – Itupa-i-Lalo seat from Human Rights Protection’s Fa’agaseali’i Sapo’a Feagia’i.

Three other seats were won for FAST by Laumatiamanu Ringo Purcell who took the Safata 2 seat, Maiava Fuimaono Asafo in Falealili 2 and Tagaloatele Pasi Poloa in Sagaga 4.

Former HRPP member Aiono Tile has come back with a slender 9 vote majority in A’ana Alofi 2 constituency and Maulolo Tavita Amosa has become a first time MP for Sagaga 2 after the provional count was posted Friday evening.

According to the Office of the Electoral Commission, pre-polling votes are being held at the main Police station in Apia.

Electoral Commissioner Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio said special votes will be sorted Saturday afternoon.

“So pre-polled votes and the special votes will all be counted during the final count on Monday,” he said on a live facebook stream Friday evening.

Faimalomatumua said that by 5pm on Monday, he expects to be heading with the writs for the elected members to be signed by the Head of State.

Speculation now turns to the womens representatives in Parliament.

There are currently only four elected women in Parliament so two more need to be selected based on percentage of votes cast.

As usual these will be decided after the final counts have been taken.