15 feared dead after landslide buries PNG village

Fifteen people are missing after a landslide in a remote part of Papua New Guinea’s Central Province.

The area in Goilala District is the site of an informal alluvial mining camp, where people were panning for gold.

Disaster officials have been flown to the site in a region only acccessible by foot or helicopter.

The local MP, William Samb, said two bodies had been recovered. But 15 people, including three children, were still missing.