Newly formed Hurricane a threat to several states

A newly formed hurricane is inching towards the US Gulf Coast, threatening several southern US states including Florida, Mississippi and Alabama.

Tropical Storm Sally was officially declared a hurricane on Monday and is expected to make landfall on Tuesday.

Officials say the hurricane will bring over one foot (30cm) of rain and 85mph (135km/h) winds to some areas and will cause potentially deadly storm surges.

Experts say this summer has seen a particularly active hurricane season.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, whose state is still recovering from Hurricane Laura last month, tweeted on Monday to warn residents to “be smart and be safe”.

Alabama and Mississippi each declared states of emergency in anticipation of the category one hurricane, which on Monday was located 175 miles southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi, and moving towards land at a rate of 6mph.