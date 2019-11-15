Three new cases of Covid-19 in NZ today, all in managed isolation

There are three new cases of Covid-19 today, all are in managed isolation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the three cases are a man in his 30s and two children who arrived together from Dubai on 9 September. They have been in managed isolation at the Ibis Hotel in Rotorua and tested positive for Covid-19 during routine testing around day three of their stay.

The Ministry says there are 56 people linked to the community cluster who remain in the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 26 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.

Article continues after advertisement

“Since August 11, our contact tracing team has identified 3,779 close contacts of cases, of which 3,772 have been contacted and are self-isolating, and we are in the process of contacting the rest.”

There are four people in hospital with Covid-19 – one is in isolation on a ward in Auckland City Hospital, and one is in isolation on a ward in Middlemore. Two are in ICU, at North Shore and Waikato hospitals.

“With today’s three new cases and 16 additional recovered cases, our total number of active cases is 83,” says the Ministry.

“Of those, 28 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 55 are community cases.”

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1,450.

Yesterday 4,402 Covid-19 tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 872,444.