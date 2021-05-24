Suspicious parcel arrives at NZ Parliament, fire crews on scene

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) have been called to New Zealand Parliament after a “suspicious” envelope with white powder was opened at the Beehive.

A security guard confirmed to Newshub that a small envelope of white powder was opened on level eight of the Beehive, a floor below Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s office, where her mail gets sent.

FENZ said three fire units were at Parliament.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said FENZ’s presence at Parliament related to a “suspicious parcel” being received, not an explosive.

It’s know yet known what the powder was.

Police were notified just after 10am of reports of an “item of interest” located at Parliament, a spokesperson told Newshub.

“Enquiries are underway to determine what the item is and assess any risk posed. One area has been isolated as a precaution.”