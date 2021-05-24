Home

New Zealand

Riot police overrun Parliament camp, fires lit, protesters gone

TVNZ
March 2, 2022 4:25 pm
[Source: TVNZ]

New Zealand Police in riot gear have swept through Parliament grounds, removing tents and further condensing the area taken over by protesters.

A fire initially broke out in an area where tents were, with black smoke billowing into the air.

Some protesters threw items on the fire, while a water hose is now at the scene, as are firefighters.

Article continues after advertisement

One blaze appears to be centred around the New Zealand Speaker’s playground, with others also springing up as protesters retreat.

Early today, on day 23 of the protest, police launched a widespread operation to clear the streets around Parliament.

This afternoon, they turned their attention to inside Parliament’s gates, where protesters have been camped out for weeks.

Police carrying riot shields pushed the line of protesters back and ripped tents and other structures from where they stood.

Some protesters sprayed fire extinguishers at officers, and pepper spray once again appears to have been used.

Many of the protesters have been dispersed, with some heard encouraging others to leave the scene.

