51 new community cases, including two unlinked in Waikato

There are 51 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today – 47 in Auckland and four in the Waikato.

As of 9am, 28 of the cases had been linked – 18 of those were household contacts, the Ministry of Health said in its 1pm update.

Another 23 cases are unlinked, with investigations continuing to help find their source.

Article continues after advertisement

The four new Waikato cases include two that are known contacts of existing cases – one in Hamilton and one in Raglan. One of these people was already in managed isolation.

Officials are still investigating how the other two cases are linked to the current outbreak. One person lives in Hamilton and the other has an address in Kihikihi.

The Ministry of Health said it was possible that the Kihikihi case was the source of wastewater detections in Te Awamutu, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Testing is continuing across the Waikato DHB region, and anyone with symptoms is encouraged to get tested – particularly those in Raglan, Te Awamutu and Kihikihi. Testing will be available tomorrow in Kihikihi.