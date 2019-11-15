Home

TC HAROLD
New Zealand

50 new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand

RNZ
April 8, 2020 11:28 am
Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield [Source: RNZ]

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand continues to stay steady, with 26 confirmed and 24 probable cases in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figures are another drop from yesterday, when 54 new cases were reported, down from the 67 new cases reported on Monday.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the total number of cases was now 1210.

Dr Bloomfield said 282 people had now recovered. Twelve people are in hospital, including four who are in intensive care. Two people are in a critical condition.

There were 4098 tests processed yesterday, the highest number so far.

After the health update, Education Minister Chris Hipkins will address the media at 1.45pm.

