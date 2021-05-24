205 new community cases of COVID-19, 1 death

There are 205 new community cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand today and a person has died from the coronavirus.

In a statement the Ministry of Health (MOH) said Counties Manukau Health reported the death of a man in his 40s at Middlemore Hospital.

Of the new cases, 175 were in Auckland 20 in Waikato, five in the Bay of Plenty, one in Taupō and four in Northland.

Another case in Palmerston North was not included in today’s figures as it was recorded after the morning cut-off for reporting. It will be recorded in tomorrow’s figures.

There are 85 people in hospital including six people in ICU.

In addition, the MOH said 91 percent of eligible people in New Zealand had their first dose and 83 percent werre fully vaccinated.

Yesterday there were 149 community cases of COVID-19 reported, nine of them were outside Auckland with six in Waikato, two in Bay of Plenty and one in Canterbury.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today said that she was confident district health boards would be able to cope with COVID-19 pressures over the summer.