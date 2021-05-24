Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

18 new COVID-19 community cases in NZ today

1news
January 14, 2022 3:11 pm
[Source: 1News]

There are 18 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Friday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The cases are in Auckland (11), Waikato (4), Bay of Plenty (1) and Canterbury (2).

The Bay of Plenty case tested positive for Covid-19 while in Waikato, and will be transferred to the region’s case total, the Health Ministry said. The case remains under investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

There are 34 people in hospital with the virus, two of whom are in the high dependency or intensive care unit – unchanged from Thursday.

On Thursday, there were 1,421 first doses; 3,595 second doses; 591 third primary doses and 41,664 booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in New Zealand.

It brings the vaccines administered to date to 3,986,487 first doses, or 95% of the eligible population; 3,890,397 second doses, or 92% of the eligible population; 34,606 third primary doses; and 678,943 booster doses.

There are 43 new arrivals at the border with Covid-19.

Friday’s border cases arrived from Australia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, the US and Fiji, where they tested positive for Covid-19 on routine day zero to 13 testing.

There have now been 266 Omicron Covid-19 cases detected at the border since December 1.

Meanwhile, a positive wastewater detection in South Wairarapa on January 10 is believed to be linked to the four Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday.

On Thursday there were 28 new community cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.