125 cases in community, two more in Christchurch

There are 125 COVID cases in community, including two more in Christchurch and a resident at an Auckland rest home.

One hundred and eighteen of today’s cases are in Auckland, four are in Waikato, one in Northland and two are in Canterbury.

Fifty-one of today’s cases remain unlinked to the current outbreak, while 39 people are in hospital and four are in ICU.

Twenty-seven cases from yesterday were infectious while in the community, and are linked to exposure events.

The two new cases in Christchurch are “expected and linked”, the Ministry of Health said.

They are both from a single household and are linked to the previous two cases.

Thirteen other close contacts have been identified in Christchurch, who are isolating and will undergo further testing.

The local public health team is working to establish any further close contacts and exposure events.

Today’s two new cases in Christchurch are isolating with public health support.

Anyone in Canterbury with any symptoms, even mild, are urged to get tested and to “closely monitor” the Ministry’s locations of interest page.