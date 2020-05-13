New York state daily death toll drop below 100

New York state’s daily death toll has dropped below 100 for the first time since late March.

A total of 84 people died in the last 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday, compared with 109 a day before.

During the height of the outbreak in April, more than 1,000 people a day were losing their lives in the worst-hit US state.

“In my head, I was always looking to get under 100,” Mr Cuomo said.

“It doesn’t do good for any of those 84 families that are feeling the pain,” he said at his daily briefing, but added that the drop was a sign of “real progress”.