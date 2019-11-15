Melbourne officer suspended for stomping on man's head

An Australian policeman has been suspended over the arrest of a man who was allegedly hit by a police car and then kicked in the head by an officer.

The man, 32, was put in an induced coma and admitted to intensive care after the arrest in Melbourne on Sunday.

His family has called for an independent investigation after footage of the incident went viral.

Victoria Police said an internal unit was investigating.

Melbourne has been under a strict coronavirus lockdown for the past two months.

Police have been given unprecedented powers, under public health orders, to fine and detain people, but it does not appear that Sunday’s arrest was related to a lockdown breach.

The man had been at a hospital seeking treatment for mental health issues when he left, prompting staff to call the police.

A video of the arrest taken by a bystander shows a policeman appearing to stomp on the man’s head before officers pin him to the ground.

Victoria Police said the man had been behaving erratically and assaulted an officer.