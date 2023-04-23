Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. [Source: Reuters]

Meghan, the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, criticised the British media over reports that letters exchanged with King Charles played a part in her decision not to attend his coronation, her latest confrontation with the press.

The Daily Telegraph reported Meghan had written to the now king to express her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family. It said the letter was sent following her 2021 comments in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that the family had raised concerns about how dark her son’s skin would be.

It reported the Duchess of Sussex did not feel she had received a satisfactory response to her concerns.

Prince Harry will attend the coronation next month without Meghan, who will remain in California with the couple’s two young children. Their eldest, Archie, turns four on the same day.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in March 2020, saying they wanted to make new lives in the United States away from media harassment.