Man detained after car hits fans at Liverpool parade

[Source: Reuters]

A car ploughed into a crowd of Liverpool fans during a parade celebrating their side’s Premier League soccer title on Monday, and police arrested a 53-year-old local man shortly afterwards.

Merseyside police said a “number of pedestrians” were hit after the team’s open-top coach carried players and coaching staff through the city centre for a victory parade.

“We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area,” police said. “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.”

Article continues after advertisement

An unverified social media video showed people lying in the road.

A Reuters photographer saw emergency services carrying victims on stretchers to ambulances and debris scattered on the road.

A tent was set up.

“We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident,” police said.

A video on social media showed a car driving at speed into fans lining the street, at one point appearing to swerve away from the most densely crowded area.

Police surrounded the vehicle shortly afterwards, and other videos showed angry fans attempting to reach the driver.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X that the scenes were “appalling” and he was being updated about the events.

“My thoughts are with all those injured or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident,” Starmer said.

The team said on X it was in direct contact with police about the event.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident,” Liverpool said.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.