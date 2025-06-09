Lutnick says US-China talks going well

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said trade talks with Chinese officials were going well and he hoped they would end on Tuesday night.

But said they could run into Wednesday.

“I think the talks are going really, really well. We’re very much spending time and effort and energy – everybody’s got their head down working closely,” Lutnick told reporters at Lancaster House in London, where teams from both countries have met for two days.

Article continues after advertisement

“I hope they end this evening, but if they need be, we’ll be here tomorrow, but I hope they end this evening,” he added.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.